Trending topics:
Soccer

Hellas Verona vs Juventus: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 2

Hellas Verona will host Juventus in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Check out how to watch the game on TV or stream it live in your country right here.

Samuel Mbangula Tshifunda of Juventus FC
© IMAGO / sportphoto24Samuel Mbangula Tshifunda of Juventus FC

By Leonardo Herrera

Hellas Verona are set to receive Juventus in a highly anticipated Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. As excitement builds, fans can find out all the essential details on how to watch the game live, whether on TV or through online streaming options available in your country.

[Watch Hellas Verona vs Juventus in the USA on Paramount+]

Serie A Matchday 2 concludes with a high-stakes clash that could determine the early frontrunners in the league. Both Juventus and Hellas Verona have the opportunity to claim sole leadership, as no other team managed to win their first two matches. A victory for either side would put them atop the standings with a perfect six points.

Juventus enter the matchup with momentum, having secured a convincing 3-0 win over Como 1907, reaffirming their status as title contenders. On the other hand, Hellas Verona shocked the league with a 3-0 victory over Napoli in their opener, showcasing their potential. This matchup promises to be a compelling battle between a perennial powerhouse and a team looking to build on a strong start.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (August 27)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 27)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (August 27)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 27)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 27)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Daniel Mosquera of Hellas Verona FC – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Daniel Mosquera of Hellas Verona FC – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Hellas Verona vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN4 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
India: GXR World
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA 2K25 ratings: Five stars ranked above LeBron James, Stephen Curry
NBA

NBA 2K25 ratings: Five stars ranked above LeBron James, Stephen Curry

Colombia’s James Rodríguez makes decision on latest club
Soccer

Colombia’s James Rodríguez makes decision on latest club

Cristiano Ronaldo's EA FC 25 card leaked: Al Nassr star's rating compared to Messi
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo's EA FC 25 card leaked: Al Nassr star's rating compared to Messi

NBA News: Former Lakers key player reveals how LeBron James influenced his game
NBA

NBA News: Former Lakers key player reveals how LeBron James influenced his game

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions