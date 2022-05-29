The season is over, and changes at PSG are in sight. According to Le Parisien, the French team will sign Antero Henrique to strengthen the sporting direction, and Apparently, he already has in mind which players will be the first ones to leave the club.

The season is over, and changes at PSG are in sight. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club, but it remains to be known what will happen with Mauricio Pochettino and the rest of the squad.

PSG are known for having a lot of capital and a huge transfer budget, but the renewal of the 23-year-old's contract until 2025 may mean that the French team will not spend as much money during this transfer window.

Messi demands changes at PSG ahead of next season, and Mbappe is believed to be involved in a series of decisions alongside the club's officials, for example, in deciding on the position of the coach and who should be in charge of the PSG squad next season. And it appears that some determinations have already been made.

Players who could leave PSG

According to Le Parisien, Leonardo will step down as PSG's sporting director, and his successor will be Luis Campos. The former Monaco and Lille sporting director will sign a three-year contract with PSG and will be in charge of designing the team's squad for next season's Champions League title challenge.

In addition, as reported by the French newspaper, PSG will also sign Antero Henrique to strengthen the sporting direction. The Brazilian, who is the sporting director of the Qatar Football League, will be in charge of the team's departures while Campos will be in charge of new signings.

Apparently, Henrique already has in mind which players will be the first ones to leave the club. Sergio Rico, Layvin Kurzawa, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera, Danilo, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Julian Draxler, and Mauro Icardi are the main candidates for leaving the French team. Furthermore, it remains to be determined what will happen with Sergio Ramos, Keylor Navas, and Neymar.