Hoffenheim vs Besiktas: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Europa League game on October 15, 2026

Hoffenheim host Besiktas at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. The German side is looking to rebound from an opening defeat, while the Turkish club aims to extend its winning start. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Hoffenheim vs Besiktas Tournament UEFA Europa League Date Thursday, October 15, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, DANZ USA

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Besiktas in the USA

In the United States, fans can stream the game live on Paramount+ and DAZN USA. Both services require an eligible subscription to access their live coverage.

Can I watch Hoffenheim vs Besiktas for free?

No, there is currently no confirmed free option to watch Hoffenheim vs Besiktas live in the United States. It is available through the platforms, but both services require an eligible paid subscription to access their live sports coverage.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Hoffenheim welcome Besiktas to the SNP Arena in Sinsheim on Thursday, October 15, for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. The German side needs a response after losing its opening European fixture, while Besiktas arrives with three points already secured.

The match gives the hosts an opportunity to recover ground early in the competition and gives the Turkish visitors a chance to strengthen their position in the standings.

Bambase Conte of Hoffenheim (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

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Hoffenheim lost 2-0 away to OFI Crete in their Europa League opener on September 17. Their domestic form has also been troubling: Christian Ilzer‘s team suffered a 3-2 defeat against Hamburger SV after surrendering a second-half lead.

The club had narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification the previous season, making a strong European campaign important. Playing at home offers Hoffenheim an opportunity to turn things around, but they will need to improve defensively and take their chances in front of goal.

Besiktas, meanwhile, made a strong start to its European campaign with a 4-1 victory over Marseille. Goals from Ilhan Fakili, Michael Murillo, Ernest Poku and Vaclav Cerny helped the Turkish side claim an impressive opening win.

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Under coach Vincenzo Italiano, Besiktas has shown promising form, although its away performances have been less consistent. A positive result in Germany would give the visitors further momentum as they pursue a place in the knockout rounds.

Hoffenheim vs Besiktas: Predicted Lineups

Hoffenheim (4-2-3-1): Oliver Baumann; Mats Rots, Anrie Machida, Ozan Kabak, Vladimir Coufal; Wouter Burger, Leon Avdullahu; Adam Hlozek, Nathan De Cat, Bambase Conte; Tim Lemperle.

Besiktas (4-1-4-1): Alexander Nubel; Ridvan Yilmaz, Emirhan Topcu, Tiago Djalo, Amir Murillo; Salih Ozcan; Leandro Trossard, Orkun Kokcu, Junior Olaitan, Ilhan Fakili; Oh Hyeon-gyu.

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What time is the Hoffenheim vs Besiktas match?

The Hoffenheim vs Besiktas match kicks off on Thursday, October 15, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. The game will take place at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim, Germany, with a scheduled local kickoff of 9:00 PM CEST.