Netherlands vs Greece: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on November 13, 2026

Netherlands hosts Greece in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on Friday, November 13, with both teams tied at the top of the group on 8 points. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Netherlands vs Greece: Match Summary Match Netherlands vs. Greece Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Date Friday, November 13, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, Fox One

How to watch Netherlands vs Greece in the USA

The match airs on Fox Sports 1 for viewers in the USA. Fans who prefer a direct broadcast can tune in there for the full game.

Streaming options include Fubo, ViX and Fox One, giving fans several ways to watch the match live online.

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Can I watch Netherlands vs Greece for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Netherlands vs Greece for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Netherlands comes into this match sitting first in the group with 8 points from 4 games. They won their last outing 2-1 against Serbia on October 4, following a 2-2 draw with Greece on October 1 and a 2-1 win over Serbia on September 27.

Greece sits second in the group, level on 8 points with Netherlands through 4 matches. They drew 0-0 with Germany on October 4, after the 2-2 draw with Netherlands on October 1, and a 1-0 win over Germany on September 27 before that.

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With both sides tied at the top, this matchday carries weight for the group standings. A win for either team would move them clear at the summit heading into the final rounds of the competition.

Netherlands leads the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on October 1, 2026: Greece 2-2 Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Greece: Predicted Lineups

Netherlands (4-3-3): Bart Verbruggen; Ian Maatsen, Micky van de Ven, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Jurrien Timber; Joey Veerman, Frenkie De Jong, Tijjani Reijnders; Crysencio Summerville, Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo.

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Greece (4-4-2): Konstantinos Tzolakis; Konstantinos Koulierakis, Panagiotis Retsos, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Kostas Tsimikas; Thanasis Androutsos, Dimitrios Kourbelis, Konstantinos Karetsas, Christos Tzolis; Vangelis Pavlidis, Fotis Ioannidis.

What time is the Netherlands vs Greece match?

The Netherlands vs Greece match kicks off today, Friday, November 13, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:45 PM

Central Time (CT): 1:45 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 12:45 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 11:45 AM