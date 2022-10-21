Hoffenheim will host Bayern Munich for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Bundesliga in your country

Hoffenheim will receive Bayern Munich at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Baden-Württemberg, Germany in a game valid for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

After their great victory against Freiburg 5-0 on Matchday 10, Bayern Munich reached second place in the standings, 4 points behind surprise leaders Union Berlin. Without a doubt, they are the main candidates to win the title this year, and they are looking for a victory that will allow them to get closer to the leadership.

Their rivals are a team that is having an excellent performance this season, with 17 points in 10 games. They are 6 points behind the leaders, so a victory would allow them to get closer and at the same time knock down a direct rival in the fight for leadership. In addition, they are the last ones who would be entering the UEFA Champions League and of course they do not want to lose such a precious position.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Hoffenheim will play against Bayern Munich for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Saturday, October 22 at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 11:30 PM

Bangladesh: 8:30 PM

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Cameroon: 2:30 PM

Canada: 9:30 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 8:30 AM

Croatia: 3:30 PM

Denmark: 3:30 PM

Ecuador: 8:30 AM

Egypt: 3:30 PM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 8:30 PM

Iran: 5:00 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Israel: 4:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Jamaica: 8:30 AM

Japan: 10:30 PM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Morocco: 2:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (October 23)

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Norway: 3:30 PM

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 3:30 PM

Qatar: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM

Senegal: 1:30 PM

Serbia: 4:30 PM

Singapore: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

South Korea: 10:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sweden: 3:30 PM

Switzerland: 3:30 PM

Tanzania: 4:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:30 AM

Tunisia: 1:30 PM

Uganda: 4:30 PM

UAE: 3:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Hoffenheim vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Cameroon: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Now Plus

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 3, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go

Ghana: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, StarTimes App

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola, mola.tv

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Iran: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport One, SKY Go Italy

Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

South Korea: TVING

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: #Let's go

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 3, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Top Event

Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

USA: ESPN+

