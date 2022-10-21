Hoffenheim will receive Bayern Munich at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Baden-Württemberg, Germany in a game valid for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
After their great victory against Freiburg 5-0 on Matchday 10, Bayern Munich reached second place in the standings, 4 points behind surprise leaders Union Berlin. Without a doubt, they are the main candidates to win the title this year, and they are looking for a victory that will allow them to get closer to the leadership.
Their rivals are a team that is having an excellent performance this season, with 17 points in 10 games. They are 6 points behind the leaders, so a victory would allow them to get closer and at the same time knock down a direct rival in the fight for leadership. In addition, they are the last ones who would be entering the UEFA Champions League and of course they do not want to lose such a precious position.
Hoffenheim vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Hoffenheim will play against Bayern Munich for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Saturday, October 22 at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Baden-Württemberg, Germany.
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 PM
Bangladesh: 8:30 PM
Belgium: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Cameroon: 2:30 PM
Canada: 9:30 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 8:30 AM
Croatia: 3:30 PM
Denmark: 3:30 PM
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
Egypt: 3:30 PM
France: 3:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Iran: 5:00 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Israel: 4:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Jamaica: 8:30 AM
Japan: 10:30 PM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Morocco: 2:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (October 23)
Nigeria: 2:30 PM
Norway: 3:30 PM
Poland: 3:30 PM
Portugal: 3:30 PM
Qatar: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM
Senegal: 1:30 PM
Serbia: 4:30 PM
Singapore: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 3:30 PM
South Korea: 10:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Sweden: 3:30 PM
Switzerland: 3:30 PM
Tanzania: 4:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 9:30 AM
Tunisia: 1:30 PM
Uganda: 4:30 PM
UAE: 3:30 PM
UK: 2:30 PM
United States: 9:30 AM (ET)
Hoffenheim vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Cameroon: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Canada: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Now Plus
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 3, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go
Ghana: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, StarTimes App
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola, mola.tv
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Iran: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport One, SKY Go Italy
Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
South Korea: TVING
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: #Let's go
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 3, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Top Event
Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
USA: ESPN+