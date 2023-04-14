Bayern and Hoffenheim will clash off on Saturday at Allianz Arena in the 28th round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Bayern vs Hoffenheim: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Bundesliga in your country

Bayern will come up against Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 30th league meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 19 games so far; TSG 1899 Hoffenheim have celebrated four wins to this day, and six matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 22, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-0 Bayern victory. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Bayern vs Hoffenheim: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:30 AM

Australia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 8:30 PM

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Croatia: 3:30 PM

Denmark: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 4:30 PM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 2:30 PM

Greece: 4:30 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Israel: 4:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Kenya: 5:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Morocco: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 3:30 PM

Norway: 3:30 PM

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 3:30 PM

Singapore: 10:30 PM

South Africa: 4:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sweden: 3:30 PM

Switzerland: 3:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Bayern vs Hoffenheim: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 3

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: ESPN+