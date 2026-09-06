Tata Martino after seeing Messi and Suarez again: ‘It was a really nice chapter in Miami’

Atlanta United snatched a 2-2 draw in their first meeting of the year with Inter Miami on Saturday, which was also the first time Gerardo Martino faced Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez since leaving the South Florida team at the end of the 2024 season.

Messi went over to the Atlanta United bench before kickoff to hug Martino, who eventually approached Suarez on the Inter Miami bench to exchange another hug after the final whistle.

“Well, for me, it was a really nice chapter that we experienced here in Miami,” Martino said postgame in response to Bolavip. “We were able to accomplish some of the first important things for the club. They’re two great figures, two great soccer players.

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“But beyond that, what I’ll take away is the relationship we built and the fact that I was able to play a small part in their careers. Obviously, I spent more time with Leo and less time with Luis, but we built a great relationship, and the greeting with both of them was simply a reflection of that.”

Tata Martino ante la pregunta de @bolavipus sobre su reencuentro con Lionel Messi y Luis Suárez: “Vivimos una etapa muy linda en Miami. Pudimos lograr las primeras cosas importantes para el club, son dos grandes figuras". #InterMiami #ATLUTD #Messi



Sigue 👇 pic.twitter.com/OQgFoLrhl9 — Martín O'Donnell (@martinodonnell_) September 6, 2026

Messi and Suarez’s experience with Martino in Miami

Both Messi and Suarez enjoyed a fruitful stint under Martino at Inter Miami. The Argentine star arrived first and, with Tata as his coach, led the Herons to immediate success at the 2023 Leagues Cup, the club’s first major trophy.

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The Uruguayan striker arrived for the 2024 season, helping Messi and Martino lead Inter Miami to an MLS record 74-point regular season to secure the MLS Supporters’ Shield. They couldn’t translate that success into the postseason though, as Atlanta United knocked them out in the first round of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Either way, all three had a wonderful time together in South Florida.

Martino had already worked with Messi at Barcelona (2013-14) before overlapping with him on the Argentine national team (2014-16), so they already had a well-established relationship before reuniting in Miami. But Martino and Suarez got to spend enough time together to develop a genuine bond, which made Saturday’s game even more special.

Miguel Almiron praises Messi after signs of mutual respect

Though not a former teammate, Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron also hugged Messi before and after the game. When asked about it by Bolavip, the Paraguay international made sure to show his respect for the Argentine legend.

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“I have a lot of respect for Leo,” Almiron said. “I think everyone admires him for who he is, both as a player and as a person. I admire his game and the way he continues to make history.”