Juventus vs Milan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Serie A game on September 6, 2026

Juventus host Milan at Allianz Stadium in a Matchday 3 Serie A clash, with both sides unbeaten and on six points. Find out how to watch this early-season showdown live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Juventus vs Milan Tournament Serie A Date Sunday, September 6, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+

How to watch Juventus vs Milan in the USA

Juventus vs Milan will be available to watch live in the United States on Telemundo. For streaming, viewers will have several options, including Fubo and Paramount+.

Can I watch Juventus vs Milan for free?

Fubo currently lists Juventus vs Milan with a 5-day free trial option, meaning eligible new subscribers can watch the Telemundo broadcast without paying upfront during the trial period.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Juventus and Milan arrive at Allianz Stadium with six points apiece after the opening two Serie A matches, making Sunday’s clash an early test between two sides that have started the 2026/27 campaign perfectly. Juventus defeated Frosinone and Parma, while Milan opened with wins over Torino and Venezia.

Players of Juventus pose for a team photograph before the Serie A match (Source: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

For Juventus, a victory would mean three wins from three to begin the league season for the second consecutive year. The Bianconeri are also looking to extend a remarkable defensive record against Milan: Juventus have kept a clean sheet in each of their last six Serie A meetings with the Rossoneri.

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Milan, meanwhile, have the chance to start a Serie A season with three consecutive victories for the fourth time in the last seven campaigns. The Rossoneri have won their first two matches 2-1 against Torino and 2-0 against Venezia, and another victory in Turin would provide an early boost in what promises to be a competitive battle near the top of the table.

Juventus vs Milan: Predicted Lineups

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Zeki Celik, Jhon Lucumi, Bremer, Pierre Kalulu; Ederson Luiz, Manuel Locatelli; Jeremie Boga, Nicolas Gonzalez, Francisco Conceicao; Randal Kolo Muani.

AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan; Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, Mario Gila; Davide Bartesaghi, Yunus Musah, Luka Modric, Samuel Chukwueze; Alphadjo Cisse, Adrien Rabiot; Goncalo Ramos.

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What time is the Juventus vs Milan match?

The Juventus vs Milan match kicks off on Sunday, September 6, at 2:45 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: