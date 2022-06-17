Honduras U20 and Antigua and Barbuda U20 will face each other for the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this match such as: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

Honduras U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US the 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship

The Honduras U20 team will start their participation in this Concacaf U20 Championship when they face Antigua and Barbuda U20. Check out here all the information you want to know about this game such us the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV.

The big promises of the Concacaf meet in a big tournament in which everybody should put attention. Future talents regularly come from this kind of competitions. Antigua and Barbuda will for 5th time this tournament.In fact, they qualified 6 times, but the 2020 edition was cancelled due to Covid 19.

In the case of Honduras U20, they were a more successful team in this competition since they won two editions, being the last the one they won in 1994. Of course in the current edition they are not the favorites to win, but even though they will try to give a surprise by beating big team, such us Mexico or the United States.

Honduras U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20: Date

Honduras U20 and Antigua and Barbuda U20 will face each other at the Estadio Morazan, San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET) for the 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Honduras U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Honduras U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 International Friendly matchup between Honduras U20 and Antigua and Barbuda U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

How to watch Monterrey vs Santos Laguna anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

