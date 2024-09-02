Cristiano Ronaldo addresses possibility of playing in the 2026 World Cup with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the possibility of playing in the 2026 World Cup with Portugal during a recent press conference.

After Portugal’s heartbreaking exit in the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024, where they fell to France in a penalty shootout, many speculated that it might mark Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell to international soccer. However, the Al Nassr star has confirmed his participation in the upcoming UEFA Nations League, and he recently spoke about the possibility of competing in the 2026 World Cup.

During a press conference ahead of Portugal’s Nations League matches, Ronaldo was asked whether he envisions himself playing in the 2026 World Cup. However, the 39-year-old forward chose to remain focused on the present, stating that he’s simply “living in the moment.”

“I feel good, almost good. But it’s 2026 and I can’t answer that question. The moment is good and I’m living in the moment, which is very positive. We are trying to do well in the Nations League. But 2026? There’s a long story in between.”

The former Real Madrid icon also reflected on Portugal’s performance in the UEFA Euro 2024, suggesting that expectations for the team were set too high. “In my opinion, the Euro wasn’t a disappointment—it was part of the growth process for a team that needs time to develop. For me, it was positive. No one likes to lose, but I don’t see it as a failure. I view it as a step forward.”

Cristiano Ronaldo thinks always in being starter

Ronaldo also addressed the notion of starting games on the bench, revealing his unwavering belief in being a starter but emphasizing his respect for the coach’s decisions. “I will always think of myself as a starter, but I’ll always respect the coach’s decisions. As long as there’s professionalism and ethics, I’ll respect the coach. If those are missing, then there could be controversy,” he added.

The last time Ronaldo started on the bench for Portugal was during their quarterfinal loss to Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He had also been benched in the previous match against Switzerland, where Portugal secured a commanding 6-1 victory. This marked the first time Ronaldo was a substitute for consecutive matches with his national team since 2004.

Portugal’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches

Under the guidance of Spanish coach Roberto Martínez, Portugal is set to begin their UEFA Nations League campaign on Thursday, September 5, against Croatia, followed by a match against Scotland on Sunday, September 10. Both games will be played at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

