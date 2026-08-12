Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Copa Libertadores match on August 12, 2026

Palmeiras host Cerro Porteno at Allianz Parque for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno Tournament Copa Libertadores Date Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno in the USA

The Copa Libertadores matchup between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteno can be watched on TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Espanol. Fans looking for streaming options can catch the game live on Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno for free?

Yes, you can watch Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno for free in the USA by signing up for Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided you are an eligible new subscriber. The trial includes access to the channels carrying the match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Palmeiras head into this round of 16 first leg with a solid performance at Allianz Parque, sitting in second place in their group. Their recent form shows three wins in their last five matches, with a 3-0 win in the Copa do Brasil as their most recent outing. However, Abel Ferreira will have to manage without Gustavo Gomez and Paulinho, both injured, while Alexander Barboza rests alongside other starters.

Cerro Porteno show impressive form, recording four wins in their last five matches and claiming top spot in their group. Ariel Holan’s team comes off a 3-0 win over Sportivo Luqueno in the Paraguayan Clausura, which boosts its confidence.

Mauricio of Palmeiras.

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It is worth remembering that the Paraguayan side secured a surprise 1-0 victory at this same stadium during the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The confirmed absence of left-back Blas Riveros represents a significant loss for the series.

What time is the Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno match?

The match will be played on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 PM ET. Here are the kickoff times across the United States:

Eastern Time (ET): 6:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 5:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 4:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 3:00 PM