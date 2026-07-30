Mexico U20 vs Guatemala U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 30, 2026

Mexico U20 face Guatemala U20 at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium in the Matchday 3 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. Mexico is aiming for a perfect score against a Guatemala side seeking qualification for the quarterfinals. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Mexico U20 vs Guatemala U20 Tournament CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Mexico U20 vs Guatemala U20 in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action through multiple viewing options. The match will air live on Fox Sports 2 and TUDN USA for fans watching on traditional television.

For those planning to stream, the contest will also be available live on Fubo, ViX and FOX One, making it easy to follow the action from virtually any supported device.

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Can I watch Mexico U20 vs Guatemala U20 for free?

USA viewers can watch this marquee showdown live on Fubo with a free five-day trial available for new subscribers.

Available nationwide, the streaming platforms provide complete coverage of the match, bringing every key moment from the opening kick to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Mexico U20 will aim to finish the group stage with a perfect record when they meet Guatemala U20 in a match that carries plenty of significance for both teams.

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El Tri have already booked their place in the next round with wins in their first two outings, while Guatemala remains in contention after rebounding from an opening loss to Costa Rica U20 with a victory over Antigua and Barbuda U20.

A draw would be enough to keep Guatemala’s qualification hopes alive, adding extra pressure to this crucial group-stage clash.

Guatemala flag – Lars Baron/Getty Images

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What time is the Mexico U20 vs Guatemala U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 30, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM