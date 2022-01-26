Honduras take on Canada at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Honduras vs Canada: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Honduras and Canada meet in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. Each victory is important for the home team, 18 points to play for is a ticket to the World Cup. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Honduras are in the worst possible situation of the qualifiers, they have only three points in the standings with a negative record of 0-3-5 overall. The most recent game for Honduras was a 2-1 on the road loss.

Canada are the big favorites to play in Qatar 2022 by Concacaf, they are dominating the standings in the first spot with 16 points, but the USMNT and Mexico are very close with 15 and 14 points respectively.

Honduras vs Canada: Date

Honduras and Canada play for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Thursday, January 27 at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. The home team have a golden opportunity at home to try to win against a big favorite of the standings.

Honduras vs Canada: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Honduras vs Canada at the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Honduras and Canada at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on Thursday, January 27, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

