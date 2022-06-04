Honduras take on Curaçao at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Honduras vs Curaçao: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

Honduras and Curaçao meet in the Group Stage of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. The home team wants to win again to add three points to lead the group. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Honduras won the first game of Group C against Curaçao in what was their first victory in 2022 after a long and hard losing streak since January 16 that included a bunch of World Cup Qualifiers games.

Curaçao have not won a game since 2021, on that occasion they won against British Virgin Islands 8-0 on the road. In 2022 the team has two losses, one against Honduras and another against Ajax 1-5 at home.

Honduras vs Curaçao: Date

Honduras and Curaçao play for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Monday, June 6 at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. The home team has everything going for them to win this game, but the visitors are eager to break their losing streak.

Honduras vs Curaçao: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Honduras vs Curaçao at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, Honduras and Curaçao at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on Monday, June 6, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

