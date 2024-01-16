Honduras vs Iceland: Where and How to Watch on January 17th for FREE in the US

DRV PNK Stadium will host an international friendly match between Honduras and Iceland. Here’s all the information you need to know to watch this game in the United States.

[Watch Honduras vs Iceland online FREE on Fubo]

Honduras is preparing everything for its Nations League game against Costa Rica on March. The Catrachos need to arrive for that playoff game in the best shape possible in order to keep their chances of qualifying to the 2024 Copa America alive.

As for Iceland, they are also using this friendly game to prepare for their game against Israel on March. They will play against them for a ticket to the Euro 2024, so defeating Honduras is crucial to arrive in a very good shape.

When will Honduras vs Iceland be played?

Honduras and Iceland will play in an international friendly match at DRV PNK Stadium, home of Inter Miami, on Wednesday, January 17, at 8:00 PM (ET).

Honduras vs Iceland: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Honduras vs Iceland in the US

This international friendly game between Honduras and Iceland will broadcast in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial).

Other option in the United States is Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes.