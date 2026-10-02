Martinique vs Honduras: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Concacaf Nations League game on October 2, 2026

Martinique host Honduras at Stade Pierre Aliker in Fort-de-France for a League A, Group B matchup in the Concacaf Nations League. Both sides are beginning a crucial four-game group stage, so here is how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Martinique vs Honduras Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Friday, October 2, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Martinique vs Honduras in the USA

Martinique vs Honduras will be available in the United States on FOX Sports 2 (FS2) and FOX One, with streaming options including Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch Martinique vs Honduras for free?

Eligible new Fubo subscribers can use the platform’s 5-day free trial to watch Martinique vs Honduras. It advertises a free trial on its U.S. service, although the company notes that the trial duration and availability can vary by plan.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Martinique and Honduras arrive at Stade Pierre-Aliker in Fort-de-France on October 2 with the group stage already underway, making this more than just another Nations League fixture. Both teams are part of League A, Group B, alongside Jamaica, Guatemala, Suriname and El Salvador.

Each team plays four group matches, and only the top two finishers advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face one of the four pre-seeded teams: Mexico, the United States, Canada or Panama.

Anthony Lozano #9, Deybi Flores #20 and Joseph Rosales #8 of Honduras (Source: Jeremy Chen/Getty Images)

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For Honduras, the match represents another important step under Jose Francisco Molina, who is beginning his first official competition as head coach. His squad includes established internationals such as Luis Palma, Kervin Arriaga, Joseph Rosales, Denil Maldonado and Bryan Rochez, while the Nations League is also the beginning of a new cycle after Honduras missed the 2026 World Cup.

Martinique will have the advantage of playing the Honduras game at home after opening the group with two away fixtures. Their squad, selected by Fabien Mercadal, includes players such as Ludovic Blas, Kenny Lala, Jonathan Varane, Brighton Labeau and Janis Antiste.

What time is the Martinique vs Honduras match?

The Martinique vs Honduras match kicks off on Friday, October 2, at 8:00 PM ET in the United States. Concacaf lists the match for 8:00 PM ET and 8:00 PM local time at Stade Pierre Aliker in Fort-de-France.

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