The transfer window has begun to stir, and although not many signings have taken place yet, teams are analyzing and tracking their future signings. And the Premier League is the league most likely to make big signings next season.

According to the Financial Times, the English top flight is set to take in £3.1 billion from television rights this season, compared to just £1.8b earned by La Liga and a similar sum for the Bundesliga. And next season will see that number rise to £3.4b for the Premier League, while Spanish football’s deal is set to fall to just £1.6b. And that disparity is clear to see when we look at which leagues are spending the most amount of money.

Just so far, Manchester City have made the most expensive signing ahead of the 2022-2023 season. The Citizens signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in exchange for 75,000,000 euros. In this context, with the signing of the Norwegian and Julian Alvarez, the future of Manchester City's remaining strikers is in doubt, which is why Arsenal are reportedly trying to sign Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal's plan to sign Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are no longer the world power they once were a few years ago, but since Mikel Arteta became first-team coach, the club has regained some of its identity. Ahead of next season, Alexandre Lacazette will leave Arsenal, and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is no longer part of the team. That is why Arteta intends to sign a quality striker, and the chosen player would be Gabriel Jesus (his contract with City expires in June 2026).

The Gunners' big problem is that they have not qualified for the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League and that could play against them in signing quality players. Most players choose to play in the UCL rather than the UEFA Europa League. However, Arsenal would have a plan to convince Jesus to join them.

The Sun claims Jesus is interested in making the switch to the capital, and talks have already occurred with his agent, Marcelo Pettinati, and Arsenal. The Brazilian striker is also being followed by teams from Spain and Italy, and to sign him, the English club would be willing to double the salary he currently earns at Manchester City.

The 25-year-old earns £110,000 per week, and Arsenal would offer him £190,000 per week. In addition, there would be bonuses included in his contract. If the deal between Arsenal and Jesus goes through, the Gunners will have to negotiate with Manchester City, and it is believed the Citizens will demand £50 million to sell the player.