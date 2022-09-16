According to reports, Bayern made an offer of €12 million for one of Barcelona's main stars and attempted to sabotage their negotiations to extend his contract with another teenage sensation. Here, find out the details of their failed plan.

Barcelona's UEFA Champions League match against Bayern ended in a 2-0 loss, and 19-year-old Pedri played the whole game. After making 50 appearances for the Catalan giants before he turned 18, Pedri signed a new deal in October 2021 with a rumored release clause of €1 billion.

In a short period of time at the top level, the teenager has become one of Europe's greatest midfielders. He was originally signed by Barça from Las Palmas in the summer of 2019, but he spent a year on loan with his former team.

Since then, the now 19-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key cog for the Blaugrana in the center of the field, starting every game he's played in and contributing 10 goals and 7 assists in 81 total games. He is a mainstay on the Spanish national squad and was instrumental in La Roja's success in last year's European Championship.

How Barcelona kept Pedri and Gavi despite Bayern's attempts

A report in Spain claims that in 2020, Bayern attempted to poach the young midfield superstar Pedri. The German club had already made contact with the Blaugrana in an attempt to capture the player before he had even made his debut with the first squad in La Liga.

According to the Catalan newspaper Cadena SER, the Bavarian giants reached out to Barca shortly after thrashing them with a final result of 8-2 in the 2020 UEFA Champions League to sign Pedri. They were prepared to pay up to €12 million to the Spaniards for the talented ace.

Nonetheless, Barcelona paid little attention to the offer since they had no plans to let one of their most prized jewels go. The 19-year-old has shined at the Allianz Arena two years later, putting up a fantastic performance this week despite his side suffering a loss.

After failing to recruit Pedri, the Munich outfit hatched a plan to sign another possible future superstar this summer, Gavi. However, the young prodigy reportedly never wanted to leave Camp Nou and recently signed a new long-term deal, pledging his career to the Catalan team until 2026.