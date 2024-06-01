Vinicius Junior has once again found the net for Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League final, and this time it could get earn him the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius Junior has done it again. On the biggest of stages, the Brazilian winger stepped up as he scored for Real Madrid in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, increasing his chances of winning this year’s Ballon d’Or. Just like in 2022, Vini scored to help Madrid win the continental prize.

83 minutes into the match at Wembley, the Flamengo product capitalized on a terrible mistake by Dortmund at the back, scoring on an assist from Jude Bellingham to send the Merengue fans in London and the rest of the world into a frenzy.

With this goal, Vinicius reached his fifth goal in this Champions League and 24th across all competitions in the 2023-24 season, making a strong case to take home the France Football award later this year.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer in Europe, the candidates for the Ballon d’Or every year are not so clear anymore. But Vinicius, with strong performances that helped Madrid win LaLiga and the Champions League put himself in this year’s conversation.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid scores his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England.

Before the final at Wembley, Vinicius had already delivered a masterclass in the semifinal first leg against Bayern Munich, netting a brace in Germany. We’ll have to wait and see, but his name will definitely be in the debate.

Vinicius: Two goals in two finals for two Champions League titles with Real Madrid

Vinicius is something for real. At 23, the Brazilian superstar has a perfect record in UEFA Champions League finals, having emerged triumphant in his two appearances in the tournament decider with Real Madrid.

On top of that, he scored on both occasions. Vinicius gave Madrid their 14th Champions League title in 2022, when he scored the game-winning goal against Liverpool in the grand final at Stade de France in Paris, France.

In 2024, the winger added to his tally by scoring the second goal for Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the final held at Wembley in London, England. We’re talking about a player built for the big nights.

Comparing Vinicius’ Ballon d’Or chances against Bellingham, Mbappe, Haaland

If we look at the numbers, Vinicius may run from behind other big names such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and even Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates after the team’s victory and reaching the UEFA Champions League Final following the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern München at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 08, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Vinicius: 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 games (all competitions)

Kylian Mbappe: 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 games (all competitions)

Erling Haaland: 38 goals and six assists in 45 games (all competitions)

Jude Bellingham: 23 goals and 12 assists in 41 games (all competitions)

But while Vinicius may show less goals and assists than the other 2024 Ballon d’Or candidates, what makes him a frontrunner for the best player of the season award is his overall level throughout the 2023-24.

He’s played an instrumental role in Madrid’s success both in Spain and in Europe, while (except for Bellingham) the other competitors haven’t won so much silverware this term. Only time will tell us who ends up winning the Ballon d’Or later this year.