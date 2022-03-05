Manchester City and Manchester United will clash off on Sunday in the 28th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, check out how many people will attend the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City will host Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the 28th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 11:30 AM (ET). The Citizens enter the derby with a solid hold on first place, while the away side, United, who have struggled to find their feet this season, are fourth.

Several key players of both sides will miss this Manchester derby. Pep Guardiola will be without a total of five first-team players, including Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, who were both pulled out at halftime of the 2-0 Emirates FA Cup triumph against Peterborough earlier in the week. Zack Steffen and Cole Palmer are out with an injury, while Benjamin Mendy has been inactive.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils' interim manager Ralf Rangninck has been without Mason Greenwood since the beginning of February as the striker was suspended from all club activities. On the other hand, Edinson Cavani remains the only doubt, as he has very slim chances of being included in the starting lineup.

How many people will attend Manchester City vs Manchester United?

The 187th Manchester derby in history will be played on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,000 spectators. In spite of the fact that there are still restrictions to fans' attendance in stadiums across other top European leagues, the Premier League has no attendance limit.

As a result, the stadium is expected to be filled to the last spot, with Man Utd supporters grabbing hold of "a few thousand seats", according to their official website. A total of 81 games have been played at the Etihad Stadium between these two city arch-rivals so far.

An interesting fact is that Manchester United are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes on away turf, claiming a win in 33 duels at the Etihad Stadium so far, Manchester City have celebrated a victory 24 times at home to this day, and an equal number of 24 matches have ended in a draw.