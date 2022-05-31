Argentina are one of the most successful teams in the history of soccer, not only in Conmebol, but throughout the world. How many titles does Albiceleste have as a team? Here we tell you.

Soccer in Argentina is a very old tradition. Already at the end of the 19th century, the first team tournaments were organized in that country and the first international game of the Albiceleste took place on May 17, 1901 against Uruguay, in which the Argentines won 3-2 as visitors in Montevideo.

From there, the Argentine team has been able to reap many successes, mainly on their continent, where together with Uruguay they are the top winners of the American Cup. They have also won the World Cup on more than one occasion, something that not many teams have been able to do in the history.

Great players have worn the Albiceleste shirt throughout history and that is why it is understood that it is such a winning team. Cases like those of Gabriel Batistuta, Hernan Crespo, Sergio Agüero, Angel Di María and of course the greatest exponents, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi; are some of the many great players that Argentina gave.

List of trophies won by Argentina

For this list, only those titles won by the absolute team of Argentina will be taken into account, not those won by youth teams nor those unofficial friendly tournaments.