PSG had recently been linked with a move for Mohamed Salah, but they have now emerged as the strong favourites to recruit another Liverpool player shall he opt to depart England this summer.

Transfer Rumors: How PSG plan to team up Liverpool's forward with Messi and Neymar – but it's not Salah

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has been a standout player in 2022, scoring crucial goals in their victories in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup and the 2021-22 FA Cup. He has netted 12 goals, which is more than any player in the Reds' squad, including teammate Mohamed Salah.

However, the Senegalese winger is yet to sign a new contract with Jurgen Klopp's side, despite being offered new terms by the club. The 30-year-old current contract ends in 2023, and he has done all he can to convince the club that he deserves a raise.

Nevertheless, the club will be mindful that he will be 31 in June, and that his greatest days may be behind him at that time. Recent tumors even suggest that Mane is reluctant to sign a new contract at Liverpool because Paris Saint-Germain are interested in him and he may earn more money in Paris.

How PSG plan to lure Sadio Mane this summer

Due to the impending departures of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid and Angel Di Maria to Juventus, the newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions are in need of a fresh attacker to team up with Lionel Messi and Neymar. With the duo becoming Mane's striking partners at PSG in the later stages of their careers, a transfer to the club may be more appropriate for him.

According to German outlet BILD, the Senegal international has been delaying signing a new contract with Liverpool, which is presently estimated to be worth roughly £200,000-a-week, because of the Red-and-Blues' offer and apparent interest in acquiring him.

Bayern are also said to be interested in his signature, according to reports, and they are expected to compete with Liverpool for the player. Hasan Salihamidzic, the Bundesliga winners' sports director, spoke with the player's agency lately to discuss a possible deal.

Moreover, BILD jouirnalist Christian Falk believes that Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to give the attacker a rich contract to join Lionel Messi and Neymar in the French capital, and the Bavarians would not be able to match their financial might.