How to watch Atlas vs Club America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 2, 2024

Atlas will receive Club America in Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Ensure you have all the critical information for this encounter, including the match date, kick-off time, and the options for watching or streaming it online within the United States.

[Watch Atlas vs Club America for FREE in the US on Fubo]

For a significant portion of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX, America was among the frontrunners. The “Aguilas” managed to maintain their position at the summit for quite some time. However, in recent Matchdays, they have unfortunately slipped from the top spot in the standings.

Despite this setback, they are only 1 point behind the three current leaders, so they are aiming to secure a victory and the 3 points needed to potentially reclaim their leadership. They face Atlas, who, with 9 points, are just 2 points shy of the Requalification spots and are looking to bridge that gap.

When will Atlas vs Club America be played?

The game for the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Atlas and Club America will be played this Saturday, March 2 at 10:10 PM (ET).

Atlas vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

Where to watch Atlas vs Club America

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Atlas and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.