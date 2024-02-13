How to watch Atlas vs Pumas UNAM for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 14, 2024

Atlas will face Pumas UNAM in a match pivotal for Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Stay informed about all the essential information regarding this fixture, including the date, kick-off time, and instructions on how to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Atlas vs Pumas UNAM online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

One of the games of Matchday 9 is fast approaching, presenting a perfect opportunity for either of these two teams to secure three valuable points. Such a win could propel them closer, even temporarily, to the top spots in the standings, enhancing their chances of clinching a postseason berth.

For Atlas, currently positioned last in the Requalification with 7 points, a victory would propel them significantly closer to direct qualification positions. On the other hand, Pumas UNAM, occupying 6th place with 11 points, could ascend to one of the top positions in the league standings with a win.

When will Atlas vs Pumas UNAM be played?

The game for the Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Atlas and Pumas UNAM will be played this Wednesday, February 14 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Where to watch Atlas vs Pumas UNAM

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Atlas and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX, TUDN.