How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Atletico San Luis and Monterrey will meet in their first game of the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament in Liga MX. Here’s all the information about how to watch this match in the United States.

Atletico San Luis could be the dark horse this year. They had a remarkable start, but then they were unable to keep up the pace and advance directly to the Playoffs. However, they defeated Leon in the Play-in and got the ticket to the Quarterfinals.

Regarding Monterrey, they were the second-best team in this tournament, trailing only behind Club America. The Rayados have displayed remarkable strength in recent years, yet the title has eluded them thus far.

When will Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey be played?

Atletico San Luis and Monterrey play for the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament on Wednesday, November 29 at Estadio Alfonso Lastras. The home team has surprised everybody, but the visitors have been really strong this year.

Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey in the US

This game for the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament between the Atletico San Luis and Monterrey at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras on Wednesday, November 29, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.