Roma vs Slavia Prague: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Europa League in your country today

Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Europa League has a matchup with the best teams of the group as both aim to secure the first position to skip a round of the knockouts. It involves Roma facing Slavia Prague today at Stadio Olimpico in a match where each one has a perfect score in the competition. The Italian team wants to continue its winning streak. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Roma vs Slavia Prague online in the US on Paramount+]

Roma are clearly the best team of the group at least on paper, but they must finish in the first position to skip a knockout round in the tournament considering they are a championship aspirant. They have started well by winning both of their matchups thus far. If they want to avoid the playoff before the round of 16, they can’t leave points behind.

Slavia Prague are the biggest challengers for their next opponent in their quest to win the group. In order to be directly in the round of 16 they need to defeat this team, so they have to bring their best performance. However, they have been a regular team in this part of the season as they have won both of the matches they have played.

Roma vs Slavia Prague: Kick-Off Time

Roma will confront Slavia Prague at Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Europa League today, October 26.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 27)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 27)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Czech Republic: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (October 27)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 27)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 27)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (October 27)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 27)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

SURVEY Who wins this Europa League matchup? Who wins this Europa League matchup? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

How to watch Roma vs Slavia Prague in your country

Argentina: ESPN3,ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5

Belgium: VOOsport World 2

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Czech Republic: ČT Sport

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSportVariety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252, DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, TV8

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Premium

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTL+, Blue Sport

UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 4

United States: Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo