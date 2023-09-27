How to watch Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores have a matchup between historic clubs. This confrontation involves Boca Juniors facing Palmeiras at Estadio Alberto J. Armando. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Boca Juniors didn’t have a perfect performance in the competition, but they could secure a place among the last four teams. They have eliminated Nacional in the round of 16 followed by Racing Club via penalty shootouts.

Palmeiras have demonstrated a very solid set of displays to be in this round, which started with a first place in their groups. They appear in this matchup having eliminated Atletico Mineiro alongside Deportivo Pereira in their knockout matches.

When will Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras be played?

Boca Juniors will be defying Palmeiras in the semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores this Thursday, September 28. The game will be played at Estadio Alberto J. Armando.

Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras in the US

The game between Boca Juniors and Palmeiras in the semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and beIN SPORTS en Español are the other options.