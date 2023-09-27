Carlos Vela has been on the best players in franchise history for LAFC. The Mexican star was the key factor for the team in their amazing championship run of 2022 to conquer the MLS Cup.

Since his arrival to Los Angeles five years ago, he has scored almost 80 goals and, in 2019, Vela also gave the club a Supporters’ Shield and became the Most Valuable Player in the league.

Many would say that Carlos Vela is the player from Mexico with the greatest potential in history, but he personally decided not to take great risks. That’s why, especially looking for quality of life, retirement might be close for him.

Bad news for LAFC: Carlos Vela admits retirement date is close

After the U-17 FIFA World Cup of 2005 in Peru, in which Mexico won the title, Carlos Vela was immediately signed by Arsenal to a five-year deal. As a prospect of the Gunners, he played on loan with teams such as Salamanca, Osasuna and West Bromwich.

Then, Vela’s career was revamped at Real Sociedad in a magnificent tandem with Antoine Griezmann. The Spanish club paid his transfer fee and he spent six years in San Sebastian.

Now, Carlos Vela is one of the best players in MLS with LAFC. However, in a surprising turn of events, he admitted retirement might be knocking on the door for him.

“With each passing year, retirement is closer. I’ve always said it and I don’t have any problem talking about that topic. I don’t know when, because in the end the mind and the body are the ones which decide when is the moment to stop, but, of course, I have only a few years left.”

Considering this scenario, Vela is trying to enjoy every moment on the field and cannot assure if his final club will be LAFC. “With retirement looming, I enjoy more playing. Each game is important for me. The place and where I’ll retire, I don’t know them yet. Right now, we’re in Los Angeles and I’m very happy. However, the future is not only in my hands.”