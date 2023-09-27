How to watch Inter Miami vs New York City FC online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 35 of the 2023 MLS has a matchup between teams trying to reach the postseason. This confrontation involves Inter Miami facing New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

Inter Miami are only ahead of Toronto in the conference standings, but they have the momentum to continue climbing in their search for a playoff spot. They are coming from a midweek matchup in the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo, so their lineup isn’t certain.

New York City FC appear to be in a good position to solidify their place in the postseason, which is boosted by having no defeats in seven matchups. However, they can’t slow down because there are plenty of teams chasing the last vacancies.

When will Inter Miami vs New York City FC be played?

Inter Miami will be defying New York City FC on Matchday 35 of the 2023 MLS this Saturday, September 30. The game will be played at DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs New York City FC in the US

The game between Inter Miami and New York City FC on Matchday 35 of the 2023 MLS will be available to watch or live stream with MLS Pass on Apple TV in the US.