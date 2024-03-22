How to watch Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 23, 2024

Canada and Trinidad and Tobago are poised to battle for a spot in the 2024 Copa America as they meet in the qualification playoffs. Fans eager to catch every thrilling moment can access comprehensive information about the match’s date, kickoff time, and various streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States.

Canada were considered one of the top contenders to contend for the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League title. However, they were caught off guard in the quarterfinals by Jamaica, who clinched a 3-2 victory, securing their place in the semifinals and qualifying for the Copa America. Consequently, the Canadians must emerge victorious in these playoffs if they intend to participate in the most significant national team tournament on the American continent.

Their opponents will be Trinidad and Tobago, who are still aiming for an upset. Recognizing their underdog status, they view this as a golden opportunity to compete in a major tournament and will exert every effort to secure their spot.

When will the Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago game be played?

The game for the 2024 Copa America qualification playoff between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago will be played this Saturday, March 23 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Where to watch Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago

This 2024 Copa America qualification playoff between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago will be broadcast in the United States o Paramount +. Other options: CBS Sports Network.