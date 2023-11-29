How to watch Chivas vs Pumas for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Chivas and Pumas will meet in the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament in Liga MX. This will be one of the most exciting matches in this phase, so here’s all the information on how to watch it in the United States.

[Watch Chivas vs Pumas online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Pumas was the fourth best team this season. The Auriazules faced Chivas in the last week of the regular season, in a crucial victory for them that gave them the home advantage for the second match of the Quarterfinals.

Chivas had a relatively decent semester overall. However, a crucial loss against Pumas in their last game bumped them down to fifth place, necessitating a trip to Mexico City for their upcoming second matchup.

When will Chivas vs Pumas be played?

Chivas and Pumas will play for the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament on Thursday, November 30 at Estadio Akron.

Chivas vs Pumas: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Pumas in the US

This game for the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament between Chivas and Pumas at the Estadio Akron on Thursday, November 30, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO.