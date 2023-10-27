How to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Chivas will face off against Tigres UANL in what will be the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL online free live on Fubo]

Undoubtedly, one of the most highly anticipated games of Matchday 14 features two teams that are poised to contend for the title and were, in fact, the finalists in the previous Clausura 2023. On one side, we have Tigres UANL, who currently occupy the second position with 25 points.

Tigres are eager to close the gap with America, the current sole leaders with 30 points, and to accomplish this, a victory is imperative. Their opponents for this crucial clash are Chivas, who are presently the last team directly in line for a spot in the quarterfinals. However, a defeat could alter their position, and the Guadalajara team is determined to prevent that from happening.

When will Chivas vs Tigres UANL be played?

The game for the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Chivas and Tigres UANL will be played this Saturday, October 28 at 9:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Chivas and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC.