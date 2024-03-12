How to watch Club America vs Chivas for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 13, 2024

Chivas are aiming for a stunning comeback in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 as they visit their fierce rivals, Club America, who hold a significant advantage in the first series game. This guide offers crucial information about the match, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options for watching or streaming the game online in the United States.

[Watch Club America vs Chivas online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Given the matchup was an edition of the Mexican Derby, featuring the two most prominent arch-rivals in the country, expectations were high for a closely contested game. However, the reality did not meet these expectations, setting the stage for Chivas Guadalajara to chase what seems like a miracle in the second leg.

The challenge is formidable not only because they must play in the daunting atmosphere of Club America‘s stadium but also due to the daunting task of overcoming a 3-0 deficit. While Chivas Guadalajara are determined to attempt a comeback, the task ahead is far from easy. On the other side, Club America aim to secure their lead and advance in the series, being careful not to fall into the trap of overconfidense.

When will the Club America vs Chivas match be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Club America and Chivas will be played this Wednesday, March 13 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Club America vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Where to watch Club America vs Chivas

This second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Club America and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USAFOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.