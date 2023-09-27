How to watch Comunicaciones vs Herediano in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Comunicaciones and Herediano meet in the 2023 Copa Centro Americana. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. The home team has a slight advantage over the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Centro Americana game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Comunicaciones won three games during the group stage, lost only one and had to settle for the second spot within Group C below Herediano.

Herediano were one of the four teams within the tournament that did not lose games, they won three games and tied one against Diriangen on the road.

When will Comunicaciones vs Herediano be played?

Comunicaciones and Herediano play for the 2023 Copa Centro Americana on Wednesday, September 27 at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. The visitors are undefeated and the best thing is that they already won a game against the home team during the group stage.

Comunicaciones vs Herediano: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Comunicaciones vs Herediano in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Centro Americana, Comunicaciones and Herediano at the Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala on Wednesday, September 27, will be broadcast in the US by Vix.