How to watch Comunicaciones vs Monterrey for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 6, 2024

Comunicaciones will face off against Monterrey in what will be the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Comunicaciones vs Monterrey online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The most significant club tournament in Concacaf commences with the opening phase, marked by the customary clashes between the top teams from the lesser leagues on the continent against the formidable ones from Liga MX and the MLS.

In this instance, it will be on one side Monterrey, a team renowned for its strong showings in international competitions, determined to maintain its reputation this year. They will face, on the other side, Comunicaciones, the reigning champions of Guatemala, who are eager to make their mark in the tournament.

When will Comunicaciones vs Monterrey be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Comunicaciones and Monterrey will be played this Tuesday, February 6 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Comunicaciones vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Where to watch Comunicaciones vs Monterrey

This first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Comunicaciones and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.