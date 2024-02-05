How to watch Real Esteli vs Club America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 6, 2024

Real Esteli and Club America will face against each other in what will be the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Real Esteli vs Club America online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The most significant club tournament in Concacaf has commenced, and in this initial round, an intriguing match awaits. On one side, we have the home team, Real Esteli, which had an impressive performance in the latter half of 2023 but fell short of securing a championship.

The Nicaraguans are aware that they face a challenging task against a rival presumed to be significantly superior. Club America undoubtedly stands out as one of the premier teams in Mexico and Concacaf. In this first-leg match, they will strive to establish their dominance and uphold their status in the competition.

When will Real Esteli vs Club America be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Real Esteli and Club America will be played this Tuesday, February 6 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Real Esteli vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Where to watch Real Esteli vs Club America

This first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Real Esteli and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com.