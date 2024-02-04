How to watch Costa Rica U17 Women vs El Salvador U17 Women for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 5, 2024

Costa Rica U17 Women play against El Salvador U17 Women in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Costa Rica U17 Women vs El Salvador U17 Women online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The group stage approaches its final Matchday, and unfortunately for these two rivals, it marks their last opportunity to play in the tournament. Both El Salvador and Costa Rica were eliminated on Matchday 2, with Haiti and Mexico now competing to determine the group leader.

El Salvador displayed a lackluster performance, suffering defeats of 3-0 and 5-3, conceding a total of 8 goals while only scoring 3. On the other hand, Costa Rica‘s showing was relatively more satisfactory, with their losses recorded as 2-1 and 1-0. Both teams aim to conclude the tournament in the most dignified manner possible.

When will Costa Rica U17 Women vs El Salvador U17 Women be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship between Mexico U17 Women and Haiti U17 Women will be played this Monday, February 5 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Costa Rica U17 Women vs El Salvador U17 Women: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Where to watch Costa Rica U17 Women vs El Salvador U17 Women

This Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship between Costa Rica U17 Women and El Salvador U17 Women will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.