How to watch Mexico U17 Women vs Haiti U17 Women for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 5, 2024

Mexico U17 Women play against Haiti U17 Women in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Mexico U17 Women vs Haiti U17 Women online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The group stage concludes, and in reality, this match is somewhat more relaxed for these two teams. Although both aspire to claim the top spot, the assurance of qualification for the tournament’s semifinals provides them with a sense of ease.

Mexico holds the advantage with a goal difference of +4 compared to Haiti’s +3. Therefore, a draw would secure the Aztecs as leaders of the group. This is why the Caribbean team needs to secure 3 points if they aim to finish at the top of the group.

When will Mexico U17 Women vs Haiti U17 Women be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship between Mexico U17 Women and Haiti U17 Women will be played this Monday, February 5 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Mexico U17 Women vs Haiti U17 Women: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Where to watch Mexico U17 Women vs Haiti U17 Women

This Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship between Mexico U17 Women and Haiti U17 Women will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Soccer Plus.