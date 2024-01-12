How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Cruz Azul host Pachuca in the long-awaited start of Clausura 2024 in Liga MX. The match will be played on Saturday, January 13 at 8 PM (ET). It’s important to remember the temporal venue for La Maquina is the famous Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca online FREE on Fubo]

After another disappointing season, Cruz Azul made a huge decision and brought Martin Anselmi as new coach. Furthermore, they signed one of the best scorers in Mexico paying a historic transfer fee for Gabriel Fernandez who became a star with Pumas UNAM.

Meanwhile, Pachuca continue with Guillermo Almada’s project, aiming to replicate the formula that led them to the championship in Apertura 2022. Salomon Rondon and Andres Micolta are their key signings for this new season in Liga MX.

When will Cruz Azul vs Pachuca be played?

Cruz Azul and Pachuca will play on Saturday, January 13, at 8 PM (ET). It’s the official start of Clausura 2024 in Liga MX.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca in the US

The match between Cruz Azul and Pachuca will be available in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA and Univision.