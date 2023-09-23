How to watch Cruz Azul vs Queretaro for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 9 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a matchup between teams in bad form. This confrontation involves Cruz Azul facing Queretaro at Estadio Azteca. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Queretaro online free in the US on Fubo]

Cruz Azul have probably been the most disappointing team of the season, considering they are ranked second-to-last in the standings thus far. Their performances have been so subpar that they have only secured one victory in eight matches.

Queretaro aren’t in a much better position either as they have only three points more than the opponent for this matchup. They are arriving at this date with a poor level that has led to four appearances without winning.

When will Cruz Azul vs Queretaro be played?

Cruz Azul will be defying Queretaro on Matchday 9 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura this Sunday, September 24. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca.

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Queretaro in the US

The game between Cruz Azul and Queretaro on Matchday 9 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and UniMás are the other options.