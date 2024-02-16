How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 17, 2024

Cruz Azul will play against Tigres UANL in a match for Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Stay informed about all the essential information regarding this fixture, including the date, kick-off time, and instructions on how to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match is undoubtedly one of the highlights of Matchday 7, featuring two teams vying to secure top positions in the standings. Tigres UANL, one of the three frontrunners in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX, is on one side. With 14 points, they are tied for first place with Monterrey and America, yet they aim to claim the top spot outright.

To achieve this, they need a victory and must hope for favorable outcomes in other matches. Cruz Azul, with 13 points, stands as one of the immediate challengers to the trio leading the pack. Facing off against direct competitors, they too are in dire need of a win.

When will Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL be played?

The game for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL will be played this Saturday, February 17 at 10:05 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.