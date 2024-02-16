How to watch Pachuca vs Club America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 17, 2024

Pachuca will compete against Club America in a Matchday 7 encounter of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Make sure to gather all crucial details about this match, such as its date, kick-off time, and ways to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Pachuca vs Club America online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

A highly anticipated encounter is set to unfold between two teams with their sights firmly set on the Clausura 2024 championship. Pachuca, finding themselves just two points behind the league leaders, views this upcoming match as a golden chance to bridge the gap and assert their title aspirations.

On the opposing side stands Club America, a team that, in unity with Tigres UANL and Monterrey, occupies the pinnacle of the league table with 14 points to their name. With the top spot at stake, they are fiercely intent on maintaining their lead and warding off any challenges that come their way, understanding all too well the significance of every match.

When will Pachuca vs Club America be played?

The game for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Pachuca and Club America will be played this Saturday, February 17 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Pachuca vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Where to watch Pachuca vs Club America

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Pachuca and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision.