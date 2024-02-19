How to watch Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia Union for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 20, 2024

Deportivo Saprissa will clash with Philadelphia Union in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round. Find all the crucial information about this match, such as the date, venue, time of kickoff, and guidance on how to view or stream it online within the United States.

This matchup is anticipated to be much closer than initially expected. Philadelphia Union from the MLS, despite being the clear favorites to win this series and advance to the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League due to their experience in a more competitive league, should not underestimate their opponents.

Underestimating Deportivo Saprissa would be a mistake. Although the Costa Rican team competes in a less challenging league, it’s important to remember their success in 2023, making them one of the most victorious teams in Central America. Now, the “Morados” are aiming to cause an upset in this first round.

When will the Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia Union match be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Deportivo Saprissa and Philadelphia Union will be played this Tuesday, February 20 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia Union: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Where to watch Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia Union

This first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Deportivo Saprissa and Philadelphia Union will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.