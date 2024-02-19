How to watch St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 20, 2024

St. Louis City will face off against Houston Dynamo in what will be the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round. Discover all the essential details about this match, including the date, location, kickoff time, and instructions on how to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The opening round of the Concacaf Champions League is unfolding, gradually outlining the contours of the round of 16—the stage where the competition intensifies and the most challenging matches occur.

Even in this initial phase, some captivating matches are emerging, such as the upcoming clash between two MLS teams. On one side, we have St. Louis City SC, the top team from the Western Conference’s regular season, and on the other, Houston Dynamo, ranked fourth in the same conference. This match-up is undoubtedly expected to be intense.

When will the St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo match be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between St. Louis City and Houston Dynamo will be played this Tuesday, February 20 at 8:00 PM (ET).

St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Where to watch St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo

This first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between St. Louis City and Houston Dynamo will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.