How to watch Fluminense vs Internacional for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

[Watch Fluminense vs Internacional online free in the US on Fubo]

Internacional suffered to win Group B, they had to compete for the top seed against the Uruguayans from Nacional, but in the end they eliminated a big team River Plate during the Round of 16 by penalty kicks 9-8, and to reach the semi-finals they crushed the underdogs Bolivar by 3-0 on aggregate.

Fluminense know that Internacional are strengthened after eliminating a big favorite like River Plate, and during the knockout stage Fluminense had an easy way to the semi-finals since they played against underdogs Argentinos Juniors 3-1 (agg) and against Olimpia 5 -1 (agg).

When will Fluminense vs Internacional be played?

Fluminense and Internacional play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, September 27 at Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho in Maracanã. This will be a game as tough as the other semi-final between Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras.

Fluminense vs Internacional: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Fluminense vs Internacional in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Fluminense and Internacional at the Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho in Maracanã on Wednesday, September 27, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.