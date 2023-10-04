How to watch Inter Miami vs Cincinnati online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 37 of the 2023 MLS has an intriguing matchup for the leaders. This confrontation involves Inter Miami facing Cincinnati at DRV PNK Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

Inter Miami are trying to reach the postseason after a dreadful start of the year, but they must take every opportunity they have to score points. They are expected to have Lionel Messi in the team at least for a handful of minutes.

Cincinnati appear higher than anyone in the standings due to their impressive performances they have been displaying. Their lead doesn’t constraint to the eastern conference as they have already secured the Supporters’ Shield for being the best team across the league in the regular season.

When will Inter Miami vs Cincinnati be played?

Inter Miami will be defying Cincinnati on Matchday 37 of the 2023 MLS this Saturday, October 7. The game will be played at DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Cincinnati in the US

The game between Inter Miami and Cincinnati on Matchday 37 of the 2023 MLS will be available to watch or live stream with MLS Pass on Apple TV in the US. SiriusXM FC is the other option.