The only MLS player besides Messi who is more valuable than Ronaldo

Lionel Messi became the face of Major League Soccer from the moment he joined Inter Miami. With his decision to leave Europe for the US, many started to debate whether Leo or Cristiano Ronaldo is playing in the better league.

The Portuguese superstar, who has been the subject of comparisons with Messi for a long time, also decided to leave the Old Continent this year, joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in January.

Many superstars have followed in Ronaldo’s footsteps by taking their talents to the Gulf State, which is why the 38-year-old is not even among the most valuable players in the Saudi Pro League. But in MLS, he would be the third most expensive star behind Messi and another Argentine player.

Thiago Almada is the only MLS player apart from Messi worth more than Ronaldo

According to Transfermarkt, Cristiano Ronaldo’s market value is 15 million euros. Valued at €35 million, Lionel Messi is the most expensive player in Major League Soccer, followed by Thiago Almada, whose worth is €27m.

The Argentine stars, who were part of the 2022 World Cup-winning team, are the only MLS players who are more valuable than Ronaldo. Austin FC star Sebastian Driussi, meanwhile, is also worth €15 million.

How much does Ronaldo make a year?

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly makes €200 million a year at Al-Nassr.