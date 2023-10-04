PSG lived an absolute nightmare in Matchday 2 of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League. They were defeated 4-1 by Newcastle, leading to the French press completely destroying Kylian Mbappe after his poor performance.

In the second game of the 2023/24 Champions League season, PSG faced a tough challenge as they visited Newcastle, a team that has significantly improved due to new ownership investments.

Newcastle showed no mercy against Paris Saint-Germain, defeating the French team 4-1. Unsurprisingly, PSG fans were extremely displeased with their club’s performance.

Kylian Mbappe suffers severe criticism from the French press following his poor performance against Newcastle.

Group F of the 2023/24 Champions League is widely regarded as the toughest this year. Newcastle, PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan will fight for the two top places in order to advance to the next round.

In Matchday 2, Paris Saint-Germain visited England to face Newcastle. The Premier League team had no mercy against the French squad, easily defeating them with a final 4-1 score.

PSG’s offense struggled at St. James’ Park, with Newcastle’s defense effectively neutralizing them. The French press heavily criticized Kylian Mbappe for his poor performance, assigning him a low rating.

L’Equipe, one of the most reputable French outlets, rated Kylian Mbappe’s performance against Newcastle with a score of 2. For context, Gianluigi Donnaruma received a rating of 5, despite conceding four goals.

Mbappe was the player with the lowest rating of PSG alongside Randall Kolo Muani. The highest rated of the French squad was midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery with a score of 6.

Will Kylian Mbappe play for PSG next year?

As of today, Kylian Mbappe’s future with PSG remains uncertain. Reports suggest that Real Madrid continues to express interest in signing the striker, but they have grown increasingly frustrated with his repeated rejections.