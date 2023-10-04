Robert Lewandowski appeared as starter in Barcelona’s game against Porto in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League 23/24. Unfortunately, he left the field injured, and his availability to face Real Madrid in three weeks is now in jeopardy.

Barcelona has built a very competitive team to face the 2023-24. The Blaugranas’ offense is led by Robert Lewandowski, who has had an amazing run with the team since his arrival last year.

Unfortunately, the Polish striker has not had the best start of the 2023-24 campaign, mostly due to injuries. Now, it seems like he could miss more time after a new health issue.

Robert Lewandowski exists the Porto vs. Barcelona game due to an injury

Robert Lewandowski has missed several games this year due to multiple injuries. Now, he could miss more time as he had to leave the game against Porto before the half.

In the opening 45 minutes, Robert Lewandowski endured a tackle from David Carmo that left him writhing in pain, causing concern for Xavi’s team. Although he tried to continue, he left the game almost immediately.

Lewandowski received medical attention on the sideline. Fortunately, they only applied ice to his left leg, and it doesn’t appear to be severe enough to cause him to miss the game against Real Madrid in three weeks.

How many goals has Robert Lewandowski scored with FC Barcelona?

Robert Lewandowski has scored 39 goals in 55 appearances with FC Barcelona.