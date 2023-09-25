The 10 Inter Miami players whose market value increased after Messi's arrival

Lionel Messi’s decision to take his talents to the United States has been a game-changer for Major League Soccer, but especially for Inter Miami. As soon as he took the field, the Argentine star turned the club around.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner proved that, at 36, he still has a lot left in the tank. Messi’s immediate impact in South Florida resulted in a Leagues Cup title and a berth in the US Open Cup final.

Apart from increasing the club’s brand exposure and popularity, Leo made those around him better. In fact, 10 Inter Miami players became more valuable after Messi signed for the Herons.

10 Inter Miami players become more expensive after Messi’s arrival

Shortly after the Leagues Cup final, Transfermarkt revealed the updated market value of 856 players in Major League Soccer. With the update, 10 Inter Miami players saw their market value increase:

Tomas Aviles – From €1 million to €5 million Kamal Miller – From €4 million to €5 million Benjamin Cremaschi – From €1.50m to €3.50m Leonardo Campana – From €3m to €3.5m Drake Callender – From €800k to €1.5m Robert Taylor – From €800k to €1.5m Noah Allen – From €400k to €800k Ian Fray – From €75k to €600k David Ruiz – From €250k to €500k Cole Jensen – From €25k to €75k

Aviles joined Inter Miami when Messi was already at the club, but Transfermarkt made the update only after the former Racing Club defender played for the Herons.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has so far scored on 11 occasions in 12 appearances for Inter Miami.